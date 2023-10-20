Farm bill expiration is unacceptable

There is a problem in farm country as in the rest of the U.S. No matter how much money you make, the cost of living is so high that many are finding themselves having to make tough financial decisions to survive.

Yes, cattle prices are high because of reduced supply, but the cost of raising those cattle is so high that it is driving some out of the cattle business.

What is scary about this is that the farm bill has expired and, from what I’m hearing, there is no push to resume negotiations and put together a bill that addresses the issues facing farmers and ranchers today.

Even more concerning is some of the issues that Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack brought up at the International Dairy Federation’s World Dairy Summit in Chicago recently.

In a speech to the convention, he said that “too much of the farm bill conversation ‘looks back and says we have to fix what didn’t work’ such as disaster programs and reference prices that trigger farm subsidy payments.

Instead, Vilsack said, the farm bill under debate now should incorporate what should be added to make American agriculture succeed far into the future,” according to The Hagstrom Report.

This is worrisome because it comes from a representative of a party that believes that climate change is “the only existential threat humanity faces even more frightening than a — than a nuclear war is global warming going above 1.5 degrees in the next 20 — 10 years. We’re — that’d be real trouble. There’s no way back from that,” as proclaimed by President Biden and repeated by John Kirby, his National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications.

Vilsack also said he is concerned about a concentration in income among larger farmers. What is this supposed to mean? And how does the Biden Administration expect to control how much individual farmers make and how big they should be? Also, as the U.S. decides that U.S. farmers and ranchers should be smaller, is this what the rest of the world is doing?

If this doesn’t keep you up at night, it should.

And, in the meantime the House of Representatives can’t do what we elected them to do because the Republicans are unable to choose a leader for their party. Some members have gone so far as to vote for people who don’t want to be speaker and ex-lawmakers to become the speaker, like John Boehner, retired, who served as house speaker 2011 to 2015. It’s obvious these people are making a mockery of the system, not taking their jobs seriously and they need to go. None of your constituents who are watching this circus think this is funny.

It may seem like we, their bosses, have no control over the system, but that’s not true. When it comes for these clowns to be reelected, we need to send them a message that we are not impressed with their performance and vote them out.

Secondly, we need to get behind term limits. Some of “our representatives” and I use this term loosely, think they exist in a vacuum. In response to questions about how their constituents have responded to the house speaker debacle, they say that their constituents either don’t have any idea what’s going on or they don’t care.

Some even bother to blather on about polls that prove their idiotic sentiments. I don’t know about you but in my over 60 years in existence I have never been asked to participate in a poll.

We need to let these lawmakers know that we are watching them and if they aren’t doing what’s best for us they need to go.

The situation in the house is also concerning because we are on the cusp of spending billions of dollars to support wars in Ukraine and Israel. I support both countries, but I think we need to know exactly how this money is being spent and distributed.