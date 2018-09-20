Farm bill funds allocated to agricultural land conservation in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo – The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust has been granted $4.1 million dollars to purchase three conservation easements in Wyoming.

The three projects, two located in Sublette County, and one located in Carbon County, will conserve over 6,800 acres of agricultural land. Funding for these projects comes from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and is allocated under the conservation title of the 2014 Farm Bill.

Bo Alley, executive director of the WSGLT noted, "The NRCS has been an important partner in Wyoming. This grant leverages a $1.95 million grant from Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust, and together, these grants will allow us to introduce over $6 million dollars into Wyoming's rural communities over the next several years and help conserve over 10.7 square miles of ag land."

The public can learn more about the WSGLT's work, and how funds like these benefit the state by viewing the organization's short film titled, "Legacy of the Land," which will be released this Sept. 21 on the WSGLT's social media pages and website. The video, which was produced by the WSGLT in collaboration with FireTribe TV, speaks to the impacts, history, and culture of the organization that has supported the conservation of 96 ranches throughout the state.