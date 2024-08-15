Farm bill most likely next year

Like many Republicans, Chavez-DeRemer said the process has “bogged down” because Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., has not released the text of a bill. Chavez-DeRemer said she “will remain optimistic we can get it done by the end of the year,” but says that “lightly” because the bill has become a political tool and it’s more likely the bill will be passed next year.

Chavez-DeRemer acknowledged that the Congressional Budget Office score released last week that showed the bill developed by House Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., will raise the deficit “is not the place we need it to be.” She said she believes House Budget Committee Chairman Jody Arrington, R-Texas, “will help Thompson get the bill done.”

Thompson, she said, is still committed to bringing the bill to the House floor in September. “I am not giving up until the chairman is giving up,” she added.

“If we can’t get there, we are going to have to find a way to make sure you are protected this year,” Chavez-DeRemer told the nation’s cane and beet growers.

Chavez-DeRemer said she did not yet have an opinion on Vice President Harris’ decision to choose Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, a former House Agriculture Committee member, as her running mate.

Chavez-DeRemer noted she is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from Oregon and said, “I’d like to keep my seat.” She also said she is “the second most bipartisan member of Congress. I want to make sure we are doing what is best for Americans as a whole.”

The elections “won’t be pretty,” Chavez-DeRemer said. In the “battle for power, I will keep my head down.”