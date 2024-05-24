Farm bill negotiations focus on hunger

The farm bill negotiations are starting to heat up and once again an age-old argument has reared its ugly head.

Democrats say that Republicans are against giving food to hungry people and they are busily trying to make that case even calling themselves “hunger weirdos” which was a moniker hung on them by a House Agriculture Committee GOP aide.

What is really annoying to me is that one of the hunger weirdos’ arguments for more money for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is when they talk about hunger among the U.S. military community.

According to Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., a longtime anti-hunger and nutrition advocate on Capitol Hill, who proudly says he is a hunger weirdo, “We wouldn’t be talking about the scourge of military hunger.” MAZON has pointed out for several years that low-ranking people in the military are not paid enough to feed their families but still are sometimes not eligible for federal nutrition programs.

Is this an issue that should be solved in the debate over the farm bill or is this something that should be discussed by the U.S. Department of Defense that is worried about recruiting more young people into the Armed Services and retaining those existing members? How about paying them a living wage so they don’t have to rely on food assistance?

Just to keep you posted the House of Representatives on Wednesday advanced a bill to provide a nearly 20 percent pay boost to junior enlisted troops, which would bring service member’s base pay to more than $30,000 a year. That is a pittance in today’s economy, but the bill would also bring up their housing allowances to 100 percent of regional housing costs and increase pay to all troops by 4.5 percent next year. This bill, called the Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act, is expected to be debated in the Senate in June. I, for one, intent to keep an eye on this legislation.

By the way MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger recently held Hunger Bites, its first gala, fundraiser at Union Station in Washington, D.C.

One of MAZON’s “We can solve hunger — The proof is in our history.” They even have a museum that they tout as “a powerful exploration of how we got here and how we can end hunger.”

I’m not against agencies like this but just giving food to people isn’t the way to solve hunger. It’s about teaching people to produce their own food, giving them the means to go to college or a tech school to earn money to buy their own food. It’s about moving people out of areas where it is impossible to live.

Instead, many of these agencies prefer to go around Washington begging for taxpayer dollars that are provided to them by many people who themselves have a difficult time feeding and housing themselves and their families.

This is especially true today as inflation is gobbling up much or our income and wages are not keeping up.

And our president is not helping by “forgiving student loans” that will go to some students who have resources to pay them off, rather than providing needy people with student loans.

These Senators and Representatives who are constantly fanning the flames for more food assistance should be providing the American people with information about how this food assistance is helping. Is it putting people on the right track to eventually being able to feed themselves or is it just keeping them in the system?