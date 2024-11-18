Farm bill negotiations must resume

It is unacceptable that we still do not have a new farm bill yet. It’s hard enough for farmers to plan for the new year without some guidelines from the federal government that aren’t outdated. The last farm bill was passed six years ago in 2018.

An updated version is needed because farm incomes are projected to decline next year and there should be some mechanism in the new farm bill to protect farmers and ranchers should President-elect Donald Trump uses tariffs on countries like China, who import a lot of farm products from the U.S.

This also makes trade promotion programs more important in the coming years to keep the markets we currently supply and create news markets to sell farm products into.

What’s even more important for passage of a new farm bill is that beginning next year authorization for subsidy programs will revert to 1938 and 1949 farm bills, which is known as “permanent law.”

AFBF President Zippy Duvall also reminded the Trump that “impending tax hikes would crush farmers and ranchers on top of inflation, high supply costs and market instabiity.” This is on top of weather disasters, wildfires and a labor shortage.

The main sticking point that I’m seeing about the negotiations is the tug of war over farm spending and spending on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.

I’m sure if you asked farmers if they want to cut back on food assistance to needy people, they would say no. But their job is to provide food for everyone and if they can’t do their job there won’t be food for the assistance program and increased food prices will make food assistance more expensive. This is probably what has been happening since the inflation has pushed up the price of food for everyone.

In the meantime, we are waiting for Trump to name the next secretary of agriculture. Several names have been bandied about in the press, including House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Penn.; Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.; Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller; Kip Tom, Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations food agencies in Rome; Ted McKinney, ag secretary for trade and foreign ag affairs in Trump’s first administration; Mike Conaway, R-Texas; Greg Doud, chief ag negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative for Trump in his first presidency; Charles Herbster, a Nebraska cattle producer; Sarah Frey, founder and CEO of Frey Farms; Ray Starling, who held high profile positions under Trumps former Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue; Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto, an attorney, business woman and biologists who was director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from 2019 to 2021; Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation; Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.; and Abel Maldonado, who was California Lt. Gov. and owner of Runway Vineyards in Santa Maria, Calif.

Some of these potential nominations I have heard of and am familiar with, others I have no clue who they are. I have no idea who he will pick and am not able to even guess his pick.

As he’s making his decision, I hope Trump keeps in mind that the largest vote margin he won in the election was 63 percent vs. Harris’s 36 percent in rural America.