Farm bill should represent all ag producers

President Biden didn’t say anything about agriculture in his State of the Union address and I’m not sure if that’s good or bad for the industry.

I’m not going to comment on his speech but boy did Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders kick butt.

Although there is not much to say about the State of the Union there was a meeting that preceded the speech that did address agriculture. It’s called the Food Not Feed Summit and attendees were calling for a “fairer” farm bill, one that prioritizes fruit and vegetable farming over commodity crops.

They aim to fundamentally change the U.S. farm policies ahead of the 2023 farm bill. “Food deserts in New Jersey and farmers in the Midwest are part of the same broken system that’s hurting everyone from farmers and farm workers to families and consumers,” said Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who spoke at the summit. “Many of the subsidies in the farm bill were created to support commodity crops and not the fruits and vegetables that families need. What the government is telling us is incongruent with American policy and farm subsidies. This is not a partisan issue, it’s an American issue.”

For some reason, these people don’t understand that many people don’t want to eat just fruits and vegetables.

Many of us believe in eating a variety of foods that includes grains and meat. And most farmers will agree that the fruit and vegetable growers show get more government help but it shouldn’t come at the expense of other crops.

The people who attended also said that there was too much going to big agriculture manufacturers and buyers of commodities.

The farm bill was never supposed to support big business and multi-millionaires but that’s not the fault of the farmers and ranchers, that’s the fault of our greedy politicians.

And although I wasn’t going to address the State of the Union, the mention of greedy politicians brings me back to where President Biden said that nobody who makes more than $400,000 would pay more in taxes. He’s always saying he’s going to tax the heck out of the rich. But for some reason that hasn’t been done yet. I think it’s because it would impact too many of their political donors like Sam Bankman-Fried. The cryptocurrency billionaire gave customer funds from Alameda Research a company he controlled to politicians.

“Bankman-Fried contributed more than $70 million to election campaigns in less than 18 months, placing him among the nation’s top political donors. He personally gave at least $40 million to politicians and political action committees ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, mostly to Democrats and liberal-leaning groups, making him the second overall top donor to Democrats, only behind George Soros, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.”

And, even if he did tax the rich, they would just hire lawyers and the government would have to use more of our hard-earned taxpayer dollars to fight them.

Also, lawmakers like Biden and California’s Sen. Nancy Pelosi’s tax bills would skyrocket as well, or maybe they would put some loophole in the legislation to exempt congresspeople.