Farm broadcaster Hale passes at 87

Scottsbluff, Neb., native Howard Hale’s voice came across many a farm radio station in his broadcasting career. Hale passed away on April 30 at the age of 87.

Hale’s son, Brian, said his dad’s approach to broadcasting was simple. He always taught him to listen because people are tuned in to hear the guest and allow time for the expert to speak. In his years behind the microphone producing Harvest U.S.A. and Horseman’s Corner, Hale always concluded his report simply with an “I’m Howard Hale. Until next time, God Bless.”

Brian said that simple profession of faith on the air resonated with listeners.

“He was not really that much into studying or preaching or exploring or anything else,” he said. “It was a matter of simplicity. He knew where he was going. He wanted others to join him, and he did his part serving but the only way you would know is a simple little thing.”

Hale and his wife of 61 years, Patricia, lived their faith by example and adoption had a life-changing effect on Brian and his younger sister, Shannon. The siblings were adopted by the couple in 1974 out of a challenging situation. Brian said social services contacted the Hales at church and he said they were quick to take the pair in. During Brian’s senior year in high school, the Hales welcomed a young man into their home again. He was a junior in high school at the time and his family was moving away and staying with the Hales allowed him to remain and graduate with his class.

“Howard’s legacy should be that anything and everything good we do is because he taught us that we could do it,” Brian said. “It’s also 1 Timothy 4:12 leading by example. He set an example in everything in faith, in purity, in love, in speech. He set an example.”

ON AIR

Greg Ehrlich with the U.S. Custom Harvesters approached Hale with the premise for the Harvest U.S.A. report in 1985. Hale was broadcasting from Fort Morgan’s KSIR at the time. From that point forward he cultivated his list of friends and custom harvesters and called to record their reports from across the wheat belt as they made their way through the two harvest runs.

“It was a match made in heaven and that’s what dad did until Thursday afternoon,” he said. “He talked to Glen Jones from Iowa on Thursday and that report aired, under Brian’s direction, on May 2. Brian has been easing into a role producing Horseman’s Corner and Harvest U.S.A. and he said the legacy of the shows will continue.

Howard A. Hale, 87, of Minatare, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Heritage Estates in Gering. A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Harvest Valley Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Joel Hergert officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to Harvest Valley Church or the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Howard was born on Aug. 4, 1935, in Scottsbluff, Neb., to William Howard Hale and Eula Mae Hale. He was raised on a farm and sheep/cattle operation and was one of three children. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School and attended both the University of Colorado and Hiram Scott College. He was also a member of the Army Reserves. He met Patricia Donley in 1962 and they were married that same year. They were together for 61 years.

Howard was involved with agriculture his entire life and was especially passionate about horses. He owned and operated an indoor horse arena in Minatare for many years. At the age of 50 he became a radio broadcaster and was equally passionate about that. He had farm and ranch radio programs and received numerous awards for his work and his service. He loved interviewing people and he really listened to, and cared about, what they had to say.

You could also hear Howard’s booming voice as he announced events at the county fair, Junior College basketball games and even as Santa on the radio.

Howard was always very involved in the community and in his church. He and Pat were an integral part of the Plymouth Choir, which may have been their favorite way to serve together. They also served faithfully at the Jeremiah House Children’s Ministry, feeding children in the poorer neighborhoods.

He and his wife, Pat, would volunteer for Meals on Wheels at Christmas; at an age when you would have expected them to be recipients rather than those delivering meals. Howard lived a very full life and continued working up until the very end. He was dearly loved by those of us who were blessed to know him.

Howard is survived by his wife, Pat, and children Becky Arndt (Chris Armacost) of Minneapolis, MN; Brian (Andrea) Hale of Wichita Falls, TX; Shannon Marshall of Minatare; sister Mary Lee (Larry) Hubbard of Scottsbluff; grandchildren Katherine Arndt, Maggie Arndt, Jon Arndt, Bill (Ciara) Arndt, Antonia Hale, Brayden Hale, Arianna Hale, Alexandrea Bauer, Alleni McLaughlin, Samantha Marshall, Tricia Marshall and Melanie Marshall.