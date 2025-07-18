Farm Bureau analyzes H-2A prevailing wage rates 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel service has published an analysis of the Labor Department’s H-2A prevailing wage rates and called for changes to the program.

The Farm Bureau report said, “Prevailing wages in the H-2A program are exclusively set using voluntary state workforce agency (SWA) survey submissions and are only mandated for H-2A employees if they are higher than the AEWR, federal or state minimum wage or collective bargaining wage.”

“Broad variation in job activity definitions, timing of responses and geographic area throughout state surveys result in prevailing wages that are not predictable, adding additional uncertainty and administrative hurdles for H-2A employers,” the report said.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer has announced plans to cut H-2A regulations,The Washington Post reported on July 2.