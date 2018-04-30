Farm Bureau analyzes impact of rhetoric on sorghum

U.S. and Chinese trade rhetoric has resulted in 179 percent tariffs on U.S. sorghum entering China and a loss of U.S. sales, the American Farm Bureau Federation said in a Market Intel analysis released Thursday.

"The loss of this important market is devastating for U.S. sorghum growers," Farm Bureau economist Veronica Nigh wrote.

"It drives home that real people's livelihoods are at stake in these times when trade rhetoric and action is particularly heated."