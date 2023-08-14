Farm Bureau analyzes NASS farmland values report

The Agriculture Department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service this month released a detailed report on farmland values across the country and last week the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel service analyzed it.

NASS said, “The United States farm real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, averaged $4,080 per acre for 2023, up $280 per acre (7.4%) from 2022.”

“The United States cropland value averaged $5,460 per acre, an increase of $410 per acre (8.1%) from the previous year. The United States pasture value averaged $1,760 per acre, an increase of $110 per acre (6.7%) from 2022,” NASS reported.

“Cash rent values for cropland were up 4.7% to a record $155 per acre and up 7.1% to $15 per acre for pastureland,” Farm Bureau noted.

“In a continued period of heightened input costs across the board further exacerbated by inflationary pressures, high rent and land costs are yet another hurdle for farmers and ranchers working to produce more crops and raise more livestock,” Farm Bureau concluded

“Fortunately for producers who own land, their equity has increased, but for those just starting out or reliant on the acres they rent to make ends meet, these increases can become an unbreachable barrier to entry.”