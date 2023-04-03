Farm Bureau analyzes, opposes new wage rate rule

The Labor Department’s new rule setting wage rates for immigrant workers went into effect on Thursday and the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel service published an analysis of the rule, which Farm Bureau had already announced it opposed.

The rule is technically known as the Labor Department’s Adverse Effect Wage Rate (AEWR) Methodology for the Temporary Employment of H-2A Nonimmigrants in Non-Range Occupations in the United States.

Veronica Nigh, a Farm Bureau economist wrote, “The new AEWR final rule will inflict considerable wage increases on farmers of all sizes who use the H-2A program.”

Earlier in March, Farm Bureau urged Congress to pass the Farm Operations Support Act, introduced by Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., which would temporarily reset the AEWR at 2022 levels.

“Farmers are committed to paying their employees a fair wage, but the new AEWR rule used flawed data to reach a flawed conclusion,” Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said.

“Requiring farmers to pay their workers far more than the average domestic worker is earning just makes no sense, especially in the face of high supply costs, inflation and a global food shortage,” Duvall said.

“I commend Sens. Ossoff and Tillis for standing up for farmers and urge Congress to pass this critical legislation.”