Farm Bureau and Purina celebrate farmers’ most loyal — and furry — companions

Like their owners, farm dogs don’t work by the clock, their days run according to sun-up and sun-down — and often well before and after. From herding and protecting sheep, cattle and other livestock to offering support and comfort after a tough day or greeting agri-tourism visitors, farm dogs are the four-legged farmhands many farmers and ranchers can’t do without.

In celebration of farm dogs everywhere and the many ways they support farmers and ranchers in producing nutritious food for families and their pets across America, Farm Bureau is teaming up with Purina to bring you the fourth annual Farm Dog of the Year competition.

The grand prize winner — Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year — will win a year’s worth of Purina dog food and $5,000 in prize money. The winner will be recognized at a Farm Dog of the Year award ceremony at the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in January 2022. Up to four regional runners-up will each win $1,000 in prize money.

People’s Choice Pup, a social media contest, was a popular element of the Farm Dog of the Year competition in 2021 — reaching nearly 400,000 people — and will return for 2022.

Two of the top dogs in the 2021 People’s Choice Pup contest were Dasher and Jade.

As a rescue dog, Dasher didn’t have a conventional start to his life, but this Border Collie quickly found his place on his family’s cattle farm in Virginia. Herding comes naturally to him and even at 11 years old, farm dog mom Sandy Riepe says he still doesn’t want to slow down.

Photo by Sandy Riepe



Farm dog Jade, a black Labrador Retriever, lives on a tree nut farm in California and serves as a comforting face during ruff (ok, rough) days. She provides her owner, Lindsay Swall, with support and comfort when she needs it most.

Photo by Lindsay Swall



Farm dog owners must be Farm Bureau members to enter their dogs in the competition. Prospective applicants who are not Farm Bureau members can visit fb.org/join to learn about becoming a member.

Eligibility guidelines and submission requirements are available at fb.org/farmdog. Farm Dog of the Year nominations, which include written responses to questions, still photos and a video clip (optional), must be received by July 2, for consideration.

For the People’s Choice Pup contest, profiles of the top 10 dogs will be shared beginning in October, with the public invited to vote. Bragging rights and a year’s worth of dog food from Purina will be awarded to the People’s Choice Pup.