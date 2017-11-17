Farm Bureau calls for withdrawal of livestock rule

The American Farm Bureau Federation on Tuesday called for full withdrawal of the Organic Livestock and Poultry Practices Rule and said that animal welfare is not part of the Organic Production Act.

Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said in a news release, "The American Farm Bureau thanks Secretary (Sonny) Perdue for delaying the Organic Livestock and Poultry Practices Rule. The health and well-being of livestock is a top priority for all farmers and ranchers. We work with a host of specialists, from animal scientists to nutritionists, to manage our farms in the best manner possible to ensure wholesome, healthy food. This rule, on the other hand, has been about pushing an agenda rather than advancing food safety or animal welfare. Animal welfare metrics do not meet the original intent of the Organic Production Act.

"Organic farmers and ranchers would be forced out of the organic sector or out of business entirely if this rule goes into effect and forces them to arbitrarily change their production practices. We hope that as the Agriculture Department reviews this rule, it will conclude, as we have, that the rule is an act of federal overreach and should be withdrawn."