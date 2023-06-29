Farm Bureau: Cookout costs down slightly from 2022

Source: American Farm Bureau Federation

The average cost of a 4th of July cookout for 10 people in the United States will be $67.73, down 3% from 2022 but still 14% higher than in 2021, the American Farm Bureau Federation said this week, based on its market basket survey.

Last year set a record high since AFBF began the survey in 2013, and 2023 comes in as the second-highest cost, but still less than $7 per person.

The cookout favorites include cheeseburgers, chicken breasts, pork chops, homemade potato salad, strawberries and ice cream, among other products.

The survey shows a year-to-year increase in the cost of hamburger buns, beef and potato salad, while there are drops in the cost of chicken breasts, lemonade and cookies.

“The slight downward direction in the cost of a cookout doesn’t counter the dramatic increases we’ve seen over the past few years,” said AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan.

“Families are still feeling the pinch of high inflation along with other factors keeping prices high,” Cryan said.

“Don’t assume farmers come out as winners from higher prices at the grocery store either. They’re price takers, not price makers, whose share of the retail food dollar is just 14%. Farmers have to pay for fuel, fertilizer and other expenses, which have all gone up in cost.”

Several factors influence the increases, Farm Bureau said. Drought conditions have increased the cost of feed and reduced the number of available cattle for the summer grilling season, driving up beef prices. Higher potato prices can be attributed to poor weather leading to a drop in production, and general inflation is driving up the price of processed foods like bread.

AFBF President Zippy Duvall said, “While the increased costs are difficult and have made it more challenging for some families to put food on the table, it’s important to remember that America still has one of the most affordable food supplies in the world, which is due in part to strong farm bill programs.”

“As we all celebrate the holiday, we encourage members of Congress to consider the contributions of the farm bill to our security and independence by ensuring a safe and abundant food supply.”

Details for individual food prices may be found on the Farm Bureau website.

The federal government’s broader Consumer Price Index report for food at home shows an overall increase of 5.8% compared to a year ago.

Farm Bureau’s informal market basket survey examines only those foods commonly associated with summer cookouts. Volunteer shoppers across the country, including Farm Bureau members and others, collected data from 240 different stores in every state and Puerto Rico.