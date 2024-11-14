Farm Bureau expels Illinois chapter, which sues in retaliation

The American Farm Bureau Federation this week expelled the Illinois Farm Bureau from membership because of an insurance dispute, but the IFB has sued to stay in the national organization and continue to use the name Farm Bureau.

“In September, IFB decided to allow its affiliate Country Financial to eliminate Farm Bureau membership requirements for nonfarm insurance policyholders. That decision led to an escalating conflict with AFBF, a failed mediation on Nov. 11 and expulsion from the organization on Nov. 12,” Farm Progress said in an analysis of the situation.

IFB President Brian Duncan said in a statement Wednesday, “We believe AFBF is choosing to abandon our more than 70,000 Illinois farmer members because our affiliate insurance company does not want to force nonfarmers to join.

“We believe AFBF is choosing to put our farms, our families and our communities at risk at a time when we need support through federal policy. In short, we believe AFBF has chosen to break its promises to Illinois farmers.

“We have no desire to leave AFBF and we will fight to stay. We made good-faith efforts to mediate on Monday, and AFBF walked away from the table. I want to reassure you we are committed to defending the rights of IFB, our county Farm Bureaus and our farmer members throughout the state. Today, we filed a lawsuit in McLean County circuit court to hold AFBF accountable and protect our members.”

AFBF Executive Vice President Joby Young said in a statement late Wednesday, “We are the largest general farm organization in the country, and it’s not surprising that we have disagreements within the organization from time to time. The AFBF board’s decision to end the membership of Illinois Farm Bureau in the federation follows weeks of intensive efforts to meet with their leadership, which concluded with formal mediation. Unfortunately, it did not resolve the dispute. At the heart of the matter for our board is the fact that farmers did not control an important membership decision that will harm farmers and Farm Bureau. This is contrary to Farm Bureau’s core commitment to organizational control by farmers for the benefit of farmers. AFBF and our entire board will continue to nurture the cooperation, integrity, and trust that binds Farm Bureau together. If a future resolution is found to the dispute between Illinois and the rest of the federation, we would welcome a reunion.”

The situation highlights the American Farm Bureau Federation’s view that all Farm Bureau insurance customers are Farm Bureau members. Farm Progress noted: “IFB currently has nearly 400,000 members, of which about 74,000 are farmer-members with voting rights. Those farmer-members represent about 75% of Illinois farmers.”

Farm Progress added that Country Financial CEO Jim Jacobs said that “many nonfarm clients don’t understand why they need to join a farm organization and don’t tolerate the friction of the membership requirement, even in the digital age. He explained that some clients have lost coverage in their time of need because they didn’t pay their Farm Bureau dues on time, leading to frustration and panic.

“We have reached a point where the benefits of a membership requirement for non-ag products do not outweigh its challenges. Despite significant efforts to remove the friction caused by this requirement — including investing more than $15 million to combine the Farm Bureau dues with premium notices — we have not been able to entirely remove this point of frustration for our clients,” Jacobs said.

Critics of the American Farm Bureau Federation have said that Farm Bureau’s insistence that all insurance customers be members inflates the image of the size of Farm Bureau’s membership and influence.