Farm Bureau, FMI, Feeding America jointly call for farm bill passage

Duvall said it is important “to get a farm bill done and get it done now,” but he also acknowledged recent statements by congressional leaders that the farm bill is unlikely to be written until 2024 and said that if the farm bill is not written until next year it is vital to pass an extension by the end of 2023.

“If it takes a short extension to get it done right, we will be there to help the speaker,” Duvall said, referring to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. Duvall also said he has not yet met with Johnson, who took office only recently after the House removed then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Duvall is trying to arrange a meeting.

Duvall noted that Johnson has said he wants to get a farm bill done in December even though other congressional leaders have said that is unlikely.

Johnson “seems to be focused in the right direction,” Duvall said.

“The safety net needs to be improved to respond to the economic and geopolitical realities,” Duvall said. There needs to be increases in the Title I reference prices that trigger farm subsidy payments and in the crop insurance program, he added.