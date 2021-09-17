Farm Bureau hires Sherer as tax expert

The American Farm Bureau Federation has hired Dustin Sherer as a director of congressional relations with an emphasis in tax, healthcare, and small business.

Sherer succeeds Patricia Wolff, who left Farm Bureau after 25 years to become senior director of national affairs at the Maryland Farm Bureau.

Born and raised in Pueblo, Colo., Sherer received his bachelor of arts in political science from the University of Rochester.

He served for 10 years as an aide in the House and Senate and came to Farm Bureau from the office of Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., where he served as a legislative adviser specializing in agriculture, energy, environment, natural resource, water and tax issues.

In the House, he served as legislative assistant and legislative director for Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Colo., and as executive director of the Small Business Caucus.

Kamm, communications director for the NDA honored by NASDA

The purpose of the NASDA Communications Award is to recognize an individual for outstanding work in media and public communications within a state agency resulting in improved understanding of agriculture and agricultural programs.

The 2021 NASDA Honor Award for Communications is awarded to Christin Kamm, communications director for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. Kamm has an inherent passion for Nebraska agriculture and has worked for the department for over 15 years. Her passion, knowledge and experience make her an excellent communicator on behalf of the Nebraska. During an extreme flooding event in 2019, and again during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kamm coordinated exemplary emergency communications for the department that informed Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers and communities on state services available through NDA.

Kamm also responds to NDA’s hundreds of public information requests each year. Clear communication is essential for retaining public trust, and Kamm’s skills have been vital to the success of NDA. Also bringing value to the Nebraska’s agriculture industry, Kamm organizes the annual Governor’s Ag Conference that gives Nebraska farmers the opportunity to consult with the state’s top leadership.