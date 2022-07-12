Farm Bureau honors Dale Moore

The American Farm Bureau Federation on Monday evening held a party at the National Press Club to honor Dale Moore, its executive vice president, upon his retirement.

Moore was honored not only for his role at Farm Bureau but for 40 years of service to agriculture that included positions on Capitol Hill and as chief of staff to four Republican agriculture secretaries.

Unfortunately, Moore developed a cough on Monday and did not feel comfortable attending the event. He watched and spoke online from his home while American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall; former Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan.; National Council of Farmer Cooperatives President and CEO Chuck Conner, a former Agriculture deputy secretary; and lobbyist Randy Russell, also a former Capitol Hill aide and agriculture department official, talked about his career.

As they arrived, attendees greeted Moore by computer link. He told The Hagstrom Report that he is really retiring, not planning another career. Duvall joked that in retirement Moore tried to join TikTok but found “he couldn’t get his point across in 60 seconds.”

Roberts noted that when he hired Moore he was told he was a bull rider. In his comments, Moore said he had been forced to acknowledge that his career as a bull rider had been less than a success.