Farm Bureau: Lesser prairie chicken listing endangers rural economies

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s final rule listing the lesser prairie chicken as threatened and endangered under the Endangered Species Act of 1973, “further stresses already fragile drought-stricken rural economies while alienating producers who have worked diligently and voluntarily on wildlife conservation projects,” the American Farm Bureau Federation Market Intel service said in a study released last week.

The lesser prairie chicken is a grassland bird known from southeastern Colorado, western Kansas, eastern New Mexico, western Oklahoma, and the Texas Panhandle.