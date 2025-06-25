Farm Bureau: Middle East tensions threaten ag trade flows
Tensions in the Middle East threaten the supply of nitrogen fertilizer, the American Farm Bureau federation’s Market Intel service said in a report released Tuesday.
“Farmers and ranchers should not expect major export disruptions, but they should remain alert to the secondary effects of conflict: rising energy costs, shifting fertilizer markets and higher transportation insurance premiums,” Danny Munch, a Farm Bureau economist, wrote. “In a global system where pennies on the bushel can determine export success, even remote tensions can ripple into the realities at the American farm gate.”
