Farm Bureau, NFU have no position on base acres, NAWG does

The American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Farmers Union, the nation's two largest farm organizations, have no position on whether Congress should change the system of base acreage payments so that farmers who have experienced lengthy periods of drought would be able to change their base acreage yields to generate payments while farmers who have planted their base acreage to grass would not get payments.

The House farm bill contains the provision and the Senate bill does not. The measure is viewed as providing money to cotton growers, although House Republican aides maintain that the aid would be spread among several crops in many states.

A Farm Bureau spokesman said the Republican-leaning group has "no position. It's not something we've made a priority. We just want a bill sooner than later."

A spokesman for the Democratic-leaning Farmers Union said, "We won't have a comment on that."

National Association of Wheat Growers CEO Chandler Goule said, "NAWG is opposed to changes to the base acre system, including the unplanted base provision that was in the House-passed version of the farm bill."

"Though we have and continue to advocate for improvements to ARC (Agricultural Risk Coverage) and PLC (Production Loss Coverage) and we do believe that both the House and Senate passed bills include some positive changes to those programs, we do not believe the improvements outweigh the harm to wheat growers that would lose base acres.

"We continue to be in regular communications with the ag committees as they try to resolve this issue."

Earlier, the Environmental Working Group and the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition had come out in opposition to the provision that is contained in the House farm bill.