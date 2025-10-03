Farm Bureau, NFU, NSAC comment on USDA reorganization 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The American Farm Bureau Federation, the National Farmers Union and the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition all submitted comments to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on the Trump administration’s reorganization plans.

The announced comment period ended Sept. 30. There have been rumors that the Trump administration may extend it, but USDA did not respond to a request for comment on those rumors.

Farm Bureau said, “We believe relocating USDA employees from the National Capital Region to be closer to customers provides an opportunity to improve the quality of service offered.

“However, while the relocation of employees to regional offices may enhance local engagement in some areas, it is important to recognize that these offices may still be difficult to access for many stakeholders across the country.

“To support continued accessibility and effective collaboration, we encourage the department to maintain a presence of decision-makers from all bureaus and services in Washington, D.C. Ensuring a centralized point of contact will help facilitate meaningful dialogue and strengthen partnerships between the agency and its stakeholders nationwide.”

NFU said, “We are very concerned that the significant staff reductions at USDA that have already occurred in 2025, when paired with a reorganization plan that is certain to result in further staff attrition, will result in significant disruptions to the vital services family farmers, ranchers and our communities rely on.”

“… We urge USDA to proceed cautiously and with full transparency, providing stakeholders with clear rationales for decisions, the analysis that led to changes, detailed implementation plans, and robust opportunities for input before finalizing any changes,” NFU said.

NSAC said it is “concerned that the proposal would directly undermine American farmers and stakeholders nationwide by eroding some of the department’s most essential services — from destabilizing agriculture research to threatening conservation delivery and technical assistance, and hampering access to critical components of the farm safety net.”

Mike Lavender, NSAC policy director, said, “We urge USDA to revise its approach and engage meaningfully with stakeholders to ensure reforms strengthen, rather than weaken, the department’s ability to serve our nation’s farmers, ranchers and the broader public.”