Farm Bureau, NFU officials: Farmers need to lobby on farm bill
|NAPA, Calif. — Farmers need to be active in the debate over the farm bill, officials from the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Farmers Union said here today at the American Sugar Alliance’s International Sweetener Symposium.
A survey showed that 71% of the general public have not seen, read or heard much about the farm bill, and 42% have not seen, read or heard anything at all, Joby Young, executive vice president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, explained to the nation’s sugar growers.
More than half of adults said they would be more likely to support their member of congress if they voted to reauthorize the farm bill, but 33% are neutral, Young added.
The many members of the House and Senate who were not in office to vote on the 2018 farm bill particularly need to be educated, Young said.
The messages that most impressed people in the polls, Young added, are that:
▪ The farm bill is a risk management tool that helps farmers when they face weather disasters, high supply costs and inflationary pressures.
▪ The farm bill includes nutrition programs that supply more than 4 billion meals annually for “the most vulnerable among us.”
▪ The impact of the farm bill extends beyond the farm by protecting the nation’s food supply, providing access for low-income families, advancing conservation and spurring agricultural research.
|National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said it is “dangerous” for farmers not to be engaged in the farm bill when their commodities are doing well. He noted that a few years ago when dairy farmers were doing well they agreed to a dairy program that was written for good times when corn feed prices were low. After the bill passed, corn prices went up and the dairy farmers came back to Congress “desperate” for a safety net, he said.
The farm bill needs to be built “for what might happen in the next five years,” he said.
Larew also told the farmers they are doing themselves a “disservice” if they accept the idea that no money can be found to improve farm programs. Larew said the farmers should “talk about what the needs are” and leave it up to the members of Congress to assess the needs and come up with a compromise package that addresses both the farmers’ needs and the budgetary constraints.
|The farm bill should contain regulations to create “truly competitive markets,” Larew said.
On trade issues, Young said opening markets is a Farm Bureau priority, while Larew said Americans should go “into trade agreements with eyes wide open” and seek additional market access without shipping U.S. jobs and wealth overseas.
During a question-and-answer session, Luther Markwart, the American Sugarbeet Growers Association executive vice president who moderated the session, thanked both the Farm Bureau and Farmers Union for announcing that they would oppose the amendments to curb the sugar program that were proposed for the fiscal year 2024 Agriculture Appropriations bill that has not yet been debated on the House floor.
