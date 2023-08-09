Farm Bureau, NFU officials: Farmers need to lobby on farm bill

NAPA, Calif. — Farmers need to be active in the debate over the farm bill, officials from the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Farmers Union said here today at the American Sugar Alliance’s International Sweetener Symposium.

A survey showed that 71% of the general public have not seen, read or heard much about the farm bill, and 42% have not seen, read or heard anything at all, Joby Young, executive vice president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, explained to the nation’s sugar growers.

More than half of adults said they would be more likely to support their member of congress if they voted to reauthorize the farm bill, but 33% are neutral, Young added.

The many members of the House and Senate who were not in office to vote on the 2018 farm bill particularly need to be educated, Young said.

The messages that most impressed people in the polls, Young added, are that:

▪ The farm bill is a risk management tool that helps farmers when they face weather disasters, high supply costs and inflationary pressures.

▪ The farm bill includes nutrition programs that supply more than 4 billion meals annually for “the most vulnerable among us.”

▪ The impact of the farm bill extends beyond the farm by protecting the nation’s food supply, providing access for low-income families, advancing conservation and spurring agricultural research.

