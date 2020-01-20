Farm Bureau notes passing of Bonnie Duvall

Farm Bureau President Zippy Duval with his wife, Bonnie, who passed away on Saturday.

Photo courtesy American Farm Bureau Federation

Bonnie Duvall, wife of American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall, died Saturday after a long bout with cancer, Farm Bureau Vice President Scott VanderWall announced in a press release.

“It is with deep sadness that I share the news of Bonnie Duvall’s passing after a courageous battle with cancer,” VanderWall said.

“She was a special member of the Farm Bureau family, from being chosen for the 1982 National Young Farmer and Rancher Award with Zippy, to her travels with him 33 years later when he was elected president of American Farm Bureau.”

“Zippy and Bonnie were partners in every respect for all of their 40 years together. She put her business degree to work keeping the books on their Georgia farm, enabling Zippy to turn his attention to serving his fellow farmers at the county, state and national levels.”