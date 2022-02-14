Farm Bureau: NYT refused to publish Duvall essay

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said on Farm Bureau’s website that he prepared an essay in response to The New York Times opinion video criticizing agriculture for contributing to climate change called “Meeting the People Getting Paid to Kill Our Planet,” but the Times declined to publish it.

The Times has subsequently posted a video called “See the True Cost of Your Cheap Chicken.”

Each of the videos is preceded by an ad urging people to get COVID-19 vaccines that says it is paid for by the Health and Human Services Department.