Farm Bureau pleased Interior plans to delist gray wolf
March 7, 2019
American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said Wednesday the organization is pleased that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a division of the Interior Department, announced it will soon begin a rulemaking to remove the gray wolf from the endangered species list.
"This is welcome news to farmers and ranchers," Duvall said. "The agency's intent to delist the gray wolf is a triumph of common sense we all should herald as a conservation success story. There are more than 5,000 gray wolves in the United States and more than 10 times as many over the Canadian border.
"The administration's decision to de-list the gray wolf is the culmination of a decades-long battle that has pitted science-based decision-making against litigious, environmental activism," he added. "The Bush and Obama administrations supported de-listing the gray wolf. Populations have far surpassed the recovery thresholds set forth by recovery plans, but too many environmentalists fail to recognize this success."