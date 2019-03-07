Farm Bureau pleased Interior plans to delist gray wolf

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said Wednesday the organization is pleased that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a division of the Interior Department, announced it will soon begin a rulemaking to remove the gray wolf from the endangered species list.

"This is welcome news to farmers and ranchers," Duvall said. "The agency's intent to delist the gray wolf is a triumph of common sense we all should herald as a conservation success story. There are more than 5,000 gray wolves in the United States and more than 10 times as many over the Canadian border.

"The administration's decision to de-list the gray wolf is the culmination of a decades-long battle that has pitted science-based decision-making against litigious, environmental activism," he added. "The Bush and Obama administrations supported de-listing the gray wolf. Populations have far surpassed the recovery thresholds set forth by recovery plans, but too many environmentalists fail to recognize this success."