Farm Bureau testifies at House Transportation hearing

Minnesota Farm Bureau President Dan Glessing testifies March 26 before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Highways and Transit Subcommittee. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

At a House Transportation and Infrastructure Highways and Transit Subcommittee hearing on trucking today, Minnesota Farm Bureau President Dan Glessing said Congress needs to consider the benefits of the SHIP-IT Act, introduced last Congress by Reps. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., and Jim Costa, D-Calif.

“The SHIP-IT Act is a positive first step in addressing our supply chain shortfalls as it would streamline the process for hiring truck drivers, of which there are not enough, make it safer for trucks by expanding safe parking opportunities, takes a serious look at increasing truck weights for vehicles with six axles, and allows for easier transportation of agricultural commodities within a 150 air-mile radius,” Glessing said.