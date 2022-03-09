Farm Bureau urges Biden to increase domestic energy production

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall urged President Biden on Tuesday to increase all domestic energy production.

In a letter, Duvall noted, “Over the past 15 months, oil prices have increased by 130% to more than $120 per barrel.”

Duvall wrote, “Farm Bureau supports removing barriers to domestic energy production, including more drilling and extraction of our energy resources,” but he emphasized that “the utilization of domestically produced fuels, including biofuels, has reduced our country’s dependence on foreign crude oil, increased farm incomes and provided good-paying jobs in rural America. Expanding the volume of American-made ethanol in the U.S. fuel supply can help alleviate some of these issues, as ethanol is currently priced 70-80 cents per gallon lower than gasoline. And by displacing imported petroleum, increased biofuel use and domestic energy production will enhance U.S. security and independence while supporting America’s farmers and rural economies.”