Farm Bureau urges delay in Trump tariffs

President Trump has scheduled additional tariffs on Canadian, Mexican and Chinese goods to go into effect on Tuesday, but on Friday American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said they should be delayed.

In a news release, Duvall said, “Farm Bureau supports the goals of security and ensuring fair trade, but farmers and rural communities often bear the brunt of tariffs and tariff retaliation.”

“Mexico, Canada and China are the three largest agricultural trading partners. Canada is also the leading supplier of potash, a key ingredient in fertilizer.” Duvall said.

“We appreciate President Trump for delaying tariffs earlier this month to allow for more negotiations between the U.S. and its trading partners. It gave farmers and ranchers some certainty as they prepare for planting season.

“For a third straight year, farmers are losing money on almost every major crop planted. As the new deadline approaches, we ask the president to continue to look for ways to avoid imposing tariffs that will further drive up the cost of fertilizer and other supplies, and could reduce access to markets for the farm and ranch families dedicated to keeping America’s pantries stocked.”