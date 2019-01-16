Farm Bureau urges government to reopen, but supports Trump

NEW ORLEANS – In one of their last acts before closing their 2019 convention here Tuesday, delegates to the American Farm Bureau Federation passed a resolution urging the Trump administration and Congress to reach agreement to reopen the government.

But at a closing news conference, Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said that the warm reception that President Donald Trump received when he spoke to the group on Monday indicated that the members are still "very, very supportive of this president."

The members, Duvall said, are "just as tight" with Trump as they were when he spoke to the group in 2018.

Duvall said Farm Bureau members will not urge the administration to give up on the wall with Mexico that Trump wants Congress to fund, and will not tell Congress to give Trump the money he wants. Farm Bureau has a position in favor of "border security" but no position on the wall.

Duvall said he did not get a chance to talk with Trump, but only to shake his hand because the president's plane was late. Both Republican and Democratic members should call their members of Congress and tell them to reopen the government, Duvall said.

Duvall said his only surprise at the convention was the delegates' decision to urge the United States to rejoin the Trans Pacific Trade Partnership, from which Trump withdrew.