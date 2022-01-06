Farm Bureau urges masks at convention; Vilsack to speak

The American Farm Bureau Federation has sent its convention registrants an “official health and safety message” urging the wearing of masks and social distancing at its convention that begins this weekend in Atlanta.

The message notes, “On Dec. 21, 2021, the City of Atlanta re-instated an indoor mask mandate, which may be enforced against individuals in certain circumstances. It is advisable to wear a mask indoors and always carry a mask while in Atlanta.”

Farm Bureau also announced that Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will address the annual convention on Monday.

The speech, which Vilsack will deliver at 11:30 a.m., will be streamed live for those registered virtually for the convention.

Farm Bureau has also opened registration to attend the convention online.