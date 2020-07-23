Farm Bureau’s Duvall tests negative for COVID-19

Duvall



American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 8, has tested negative after a period of recuperation, Terri Moore, vice president for communications at Farm Bureau, said in an email today.

“Throughout the past two weeks he has remained in home quarantine,” Moore said. “We are thankful he did not require hospitalization, but know that he faced a tough battle with intermittent fevers, cough and loss of appetite.

“He is now focused on regaining strength and energy and hopes to be fully back in the saddle next week,” Moore said, adding that Duvall was “grateful for all the support and encouragement he has received.”