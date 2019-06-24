Farm Credit of Southern Colorado elects new board members

COLORADO SPRINGS – Farm Credit of Southern Colorado recently held board of director elections by mail ballot. The stockholders of the association elected three board members. Incumbents Mark Peterson and Colin Durham were elected to serve another three year term. Newcomer Mike Shields was also elected to a three year term.

Peterson’s agricultural operation consists of farming potatoes and malting barley in Rio Grande County. Mark and his wife Michele have three children and reside in Monte Vista. Durham is a practicing veterinarian and operates a cow/calf operation. Colin and his wife Elly reside in La Junta. Shields’ agricultural operation consists of a cow/calf and stocker operation and a hay ranch. Mike and his wife Sara reside in Westcliffe and have one child.

The board of directors is comprised of 12 members: 10 stockholder-elected directors and two appointed directors. The board has authority and responsibility to direct the operations of the association.

Elections were also held for the 2020 Nominating Committee. The following were elected to serve on the 2020 Nominating Committee: Mark Aldridge, Kane Cody, Robert Harlow, Dustin Ridder and Scot Schaefer. They will meet next spring to select candidates for the 2020 director and nominating committee elections.