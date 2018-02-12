Farm Credit of Southern Colorado names new Chief Credit Officer

Chuck Blasi has been selected as the next Chief Credit Officer at Farm Credit of Southern Colorado. Blasi is currently the Senior Vice President of Lending.

"Chuck brings to this role a strong understanding of credit and background in working with our branches that I feel will be important as we move forward," said Jeremy Anderson, President and

CEO of Farm Credit of Southern Colorado.

As chief credit officer, Blasi will be a member of the executive leadership team and will provide subject matter expertise and oversight for all credit activities and actions. He is currently senior vice president of lending, and has nearly 32 years of lending experience with Farm Credit. Since

2016, he served as senior vice president of Lending, providing oversight to Farm Credit of Southern Colorado's six branches. Previously, Blasi was Senior Credit Officer for three years, where he helped complete the conversion of the Association to centralized credit underwriting.

Prior to moving to the Administrative Offices of Farm Credit of Southern Colorado in 2013, Blasi was a Senior Loan Officer in the Burlington Branch where he had worked since 1986. Blasi is a graduate of Colorado State University.

Recommended Stories For You

Blasi is looking forward to his new role.

"Farm Credit of Southern Colorado has a great team with tons of experience," Blasi said. "Under the leadership of our new CEO, Jeremy Anderson, I am looking forward to working through the current ag crisis and good things to come."

Blasi will assume the role of Chief Credit Officer March 1, upon the retirement of current chief credit officer David Self.