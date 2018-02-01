Farm Credit’s Smith hires Morris as top aide

Glen Smith, the newly confirmed Republican member of the Farm Credit Administration board, has named Jim Morris as his executive assistant.

Morris is coming out of retirement to take the position. In 1987, he joined FCA's Office of the General Counsel where he spent the next 19 years working as an attorney. From July 2005 to October 2006, Morris served as executive assistant and counsel to Nancy Pellett, who was at that time FCA chairman and CEO.

In 2006, Morris became the general counsel of the Farm Credit System Insurance Corp., where he served until his retirement from federal service in 2013.

Morris spent the first decade of his career practicing corporate law in New York and Illinois, first at Carter Ledyard & Milburn on Wall Street and then at another Wall Street firm, Reid & Priest.

He earned a bachelor of arts in history from Brown University and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Law in Philadelphia.