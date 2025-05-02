Farm, food groups urge Trump to stay in FAO, Codex, IPPC

A large number of U.S. farm and food organizations wrote Trump administration officials last week urging the administration to continue membership in the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, the Codex Alimentarius Commission, and the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC).

The groups wrote, “The undersigned organizations write to highlight the critical role of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in advancing international trade and global food security.”

“We support the administration’s efforts to identify reforms across the UN system that promote fairness, advance evidence-based policymaking and protect U.S. interests. However, we also strongly encourage continued U.S. membership in FAO, and the simultaneous pursuit of reforms to increase the value of the organization to the United States.

“FAO serves a vital organizational role in advancing science-based policies and leading initiatives that promote plant and animal health, enhance food safety, and support nutrition security. Critically, FAO administers the Codex Alimentarius Commission and International Plant Protection Convention, ensuring that international food safety and plant health standards are based on sound science and risk assessment which, amongst other objectives, reduce non-tariff barriers to trade for U.S. agriculture.”

Devex. a publication on foreign aid and development, noted today that FAO, which is based in Rome, depends on the United States for 14% of its budget and that over the last several months it has received termination notices for more than 100 U.S.-funded programs worth $348 million.

Rodney Hunter, the chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Mission to the UN Rome-based agencies, has said at events that the Trump administration expects the organizations to remove all references to diversity, equity and inclusion.