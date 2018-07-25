Farm Foundation to hold workshop on antibiotics in animal feed

The Farm Foundation and the Agriculture Department's Economic Research Service will hold a workshop on challenges to changing antibiotic use in food animal production, set for Sept. 6 and 7 at the National Press Club in Washington.

In the last two years, private companies and producers have been considering when and how antibiotics are used to satisfy consumer demand for products from food animals that have been raised with few or no antibiotics, as well as to comply with the new rules the Food and Drug Administration has implemented regarding antibiotic use in food animal production, the foundation noted in a news release.

"In order to be able to make good policy and management decisions, public and private decision makers may benefit from information on the volume of antibiotics used, the costs of reducing antibiotic use and the demand for products produced with fewer antibiotics," said Stacy Sneeringer, ERS research economist.

"But there are challenges surrounding confidentiality, costs and benefits of reducing antibiotic use, as well as in defining appropriate metrics."

The workshop is targeted to academics, federal analysts, policy makers, non-profit representatives and industry stakeholders.

Registration is required by Aug. 30.