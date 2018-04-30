Farm Foundation to host Doud, his predecessors

The Farm Foundation announced Thursday it will hold a forum on May 22 with Greg Doud, the chief agriculture negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and at least two of his Republican predecessors.

The chief negotiators hold the rank of ambassador, and the event will be entitled "A Conversation with the Ambassadors: Trade War or Rhetoric?"

Besides Doud, the panel will include Richard Crowder, who was chief agriculture negotiator from 2006 to 2008, and Al Johnson, who was the chief negotiator from 2001 to 2005.

The Farm Foundation said it has also invited Darci Vetter, the chief agriculture negotiator from 2014 to 2016, but that she has not confirmed her participation.

Vetter has recently taken a position in the Washington office of the Edelman public affairs firm.

The forum, which will take place at 11 a.m. at the National Press Club, is free but registration is required. A live audiocast of the event is also available with a separate registration.