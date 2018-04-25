Farm groups ask dramatic changes to dairy policy

A coalition of farm groups organized by the National Family Farm Coalition has written congressional agriculture leaders and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue asking for dramatic changes to farm policy.

These actions include:

» Setting an immediate floor price of $20 per hundredweight for milk used to manufacture dairy products;

» Establishing a milk product purchasing initiative by utilizing U.S. Department of Agriculture's authority under 7 USCS Section 612c, commonly referred to as Section 32 surplus removal;

» Placing an immediate moratorium on Environmental Quality Incentives Program funding and direct and guaranteed loans for concentrated animal feeding operations;

» Holding hearings on the milk pricing formula and the dairy crisis;

Recommended Stories For You

» Implementing a supply management program as outlined in the proposed Federal Milk Marketing Improvement Act of 2011 to stabilize milk production.