Farm groups, banks ask Congress, president to approve disaster aid

A group of 135 farm organizations and banks that supply seasonal loans to farms and ranches called on President Donald Trump and Congress last week "to put aside political differences and supply urgently needed relief" in the wake of weather-related disasters in 2018 and 2019, according to a letter released by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

"Farms across the country endured an incredibly difficult year in 2018 and the trend continues in 2019 with challenging market prices and destructive weather conditions," the groups wrote.

"Historic hurricanes Florence and Michael, along with unprecedented wildfires, droughts, flooding and other natural disasters, devastated agricultural regions throughout the nation. Estimated agriculture losses in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina alone total nearly $5.5 billion.

"Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri currently estimate losses at more than $3 billion. Droughts have devastated the Southwest, wildfires the West and volcanic activity in Hawaii. Puerto Rico encountered its own humanitarian crisis from hurricanes Irma and Maria. For many farmers, these events have meant near complete losses."