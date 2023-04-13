Farm groups criticize EPA federal vehicle emissions standards proposal

But Rob Larew, president of the National Farmers Union, the most Democratic-leaning farm group, said in a news release, “Today’s announcement from EPA misses the mark. We have the tools and the resources right now for biofuels to play a much larger role in our transportation economy. Addressing the climate crisis is going to take immediate action, and putting further emphasis on the availability of higher blends of ethanol or other biofuels is something that could be done right away.”

American Farm Bureau Federation Senior Director of Government Affairs Andrew Walmsley said, “We are deeply concerned by EPA’s proposal and the impact on cost and availability of new trucks that farmers and ranchers depend upon to keep this country fed. We are also disappointed that EPA is appearing to ignore the emissions reduction benefits of biofuels. The agency shouldn’t be in the business of picking winners or losers nor limiting Americans freedom of choice.”

The National Corn Growers Association said, “While we share the administration’s goal of lowering emissions, we are frustrated that EPA appears to be turning exclusively to electric vehicles to lower greenhouse gas emissions. The limitations on raw materials, charging infrastructure, consumer preferences, and other factors dictate the need for a wider range of options to immediately mitigate carbon emissions.

“We urge EPA and the Biden administration to focus on outcomes and opening pathways for all low-carbon fuels and technologies to help meet these strong standards, rather than appearing to focus on only enabling one technology in electric vehicles. Vehicle standards should help drive a level playing field that allows consumers access to a variety of clean vehicle and fuel options, including low-carbon ethanol, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 52%.

“We will be active participants in offering improvements to EPA’s proposed rule.”