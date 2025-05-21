Farm groups express concern over expected MAHA report

A coalition of farm groups today expressed concern about the report scheduled to be released Thursday by the Trump administration’s Make American Healthy Again Commission, while the American Farm Bureau Federation separately urged President Trump to review it carefully “to ensure it is based on sound science and not ideological theories.”

The American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, and International Fresh Produce Association said, “Despite the effort of many of our organizations to work with the MAHA Commission to provide factual information about American food production, we have heard disturbing accounts that the commission report may suggest U.S. farmers are harming Americans through their production practices and ‘creating foods that is [sic] destroying our microbiome and bodies — leading directly to our chronic disease crisis.’ Nothing could be further from the truth. Nutrition matters, health matters, and the confidence of consumers in the food supply matters tremendously. Such a conclusion would run counter to the scientific evidence and decades of findings from the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Should the MAHA Commission report baselessly attack and, worse yet, make claims that are simply untrue against the hardworking men and women who feed our nation, it will make further cooperation on this initiative very difficult and potentially put American food production at risk. We urge President Trump to ensure that the MAHA Commission report is based on sound science and evidence-based claims rather than opinions and preferences of social influencers and single-issue activists with little to no experience in actual farming or food production.”

American Farm Bureau Federation President and Georgia farmer Zippy Duvall said, “We welcome recommendations based on facts and hope the president will insist that’s the case with the upcoming report from the Make America Healthy Again Commission.

“Farmers feed their families the same food they produce for America’s families, and we rely on credible science to guide our practices. We welcome efforts to improve health outcomes in America, but recommendations to limit farming practices based on unproven theories could have severe unintended consequences. America’s food independence is important, and the White House should not recommend changes that lead to greater reliance on other countries to supply our food. There is also a risk of reducing access to affordable and nutritious foods, including fruits and vegetables.

“History teaches us that it takes a very long time to rebuild public confidence once it is lost — even if the loss is caused by incorrect or incomplete information. This is certainly true when it comes to the food system. We are counting on President Trump and his advisors to carefully examine the upcoming report to ensure its accuracy and scientific grounding before giving a final stamp of approval.”