Farm groups look for negotiations with China to achieve durable market access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Eighteen U.S. agricultural organizations sent a letter to President Trump on May 31, 2018, expressing hope that he will "prioritize negotiations with China to resolve many longstanding obstacles to U.S. agricultural exports while avoiding mutually destructive tariffs."

The organizations agree that there are certainly major problems in the U.S. trade relationship with China, and they stated that the Trump Administration has "rightfully identified many unfair trading practices by China that harm the U.S. economy." The groups want to see a "major recalibration of our trade relationship with China" that would result in U.S. producers "receiving the full benefits of China's accession to the World Trade Organization."

Instead of seeing tariffs imposed, the groups support "establishing normal commercial relations with China based on predictability, transparency, and market openness." These organizations hope that there will be serious, productive, substantive negotiations that will result in "durable market access" for U.S. producers and "policymaking transparency" by Chinese authorities.

"The reputation of U.S. agriculture as a reliable supplier to the world is critical to the future of the industry," the groups wrote. "We strongly encourage negotiations leading to open and predictable trade, particularly in cooperation with other countries in the region that share our concerns about China's mercantilist policies."

The following organizations signed the letter to President Trump:

American Farm Bureau Federation

American Soybean Association

National Association of Wheat Growers

National Barley Growers Association

National Corn Growers Association

National Council of Farmer Cooperatives

National Sorghum Producers

National Sunflower Association

United Fresh Produce Association

U.S. Canola Association

U.S. Dry Bean Council

U.S. Grains Council

U.S. Soybean Export Council

U.S. Wheat Associates

USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council

USA Poultry & Egg Export Council

USA Rice Federation

Western Growers

USW's mission is to develop, maintain, and expand international markets to enhance wheat's profitability for U.S. wheat producers and its value for their customers in more than 100 countries. Its activities are made possible through producer checkoff dollars managed by 17 state wheat commissions and cost-share funding provided by USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service.