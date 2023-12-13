Farm groups oppose repeal of China PNTR as committee releases report

A coalition of major agricultural organizations sent a letter today to the U.S. Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, asking them to consider the negative impacts to farmers as they consider recommending that Congress repeal China’s Permanent Normal Trade Relations status.

The letter was sent the same day the committee issued a report with 150 recommendations it said outline “a strategy to fundamentally reset the United States’ economic and technological competition with the People’s Republic of China.”

In a news release, the committee also included supportive comments about the recommendations.

The agriculture organizations wrote, “We respectfully urge this important committee not to recommend revoking China’s PNTR status. The negative consequences for American farmers, ranchers and food producers would be profound and the economic impact on American workers and rural communities would be felt for years.”

The letter added, “China is now the largest buyer of U.S. food and agricultural products, purchasing 19% of our exports. These exports are critical to America’s farmers and rural communities.”

The letter was signed by:

▪ The Almond Alliance

▪ American Soybean Association

▪ Corn Refiners Association

▪ The Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S.

▪ Farmers for Free Trade

▪ Iowa Soybeans Association

▪ Leather and Hide Council of America

▪ Meat Institute

▪ National Corn Growers Association

▪ National Council of Farmer Cooperatives

▪ National Milk Producers Federation

▪ National Sorghum Producers

▪ Northwest Horticultural Council

▪ U.S. Apple Association

▪ U.S. Dairy Export Council

▪ USA Poultry & Egg Export Council