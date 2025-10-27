Farm groups praise China 301 investigation

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

After Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Friday announced the initiation of a Section 301 investigation of China’s implementation of the Economic and Trade Agreement with the United States, the “Phase One Agreement,” farm groups praised the action.

“President Trump made history in his first term when he stood up for the American worker and brokered the Phase One Agreement, establishing a more fair and reciprocal trade relationship with China,” Greer said in a news release.

“The initiation of this investigation underscores the Trump administration’s resolve to hold China to its Phase One Agreement commitments, protect American farmers, ranchers, workers, and innovators, and establish a more reciprocal trade relationship with China for the benefit of the American people.”

Karah Janevicius, USA Rice director of international trade, said, “After more than two decades since China’s accession to the WTO, numerous market access negotiations, and the hopeful Phase One Agreement, U.S. rice exporters have delivered only three small commercial shipments to China’s 6.16 million-metric-ton (MMT) import market.”

“While the U.S. rice industry was hopeful the Phase One Agreement would facilitate trade, the reality for our farmers and exporters is quite grim. The fact that the Chinese government has not taken steps towards U.S. rice purchases and imports sends a signal to the trade that U.S. rice is not welcome.”

“Given USDA’s initial estimates that U.S. rice exports to China could reach $300 million on an annual basis, the negative economic impact for our industry has been substantial,” said Janevicius.

“We applaud President Trump and USTR Ambassador Jamieson Greer’s persistence to hold China accountable to its commitments using Section 301. We hope this is just the beginning of implementation of this useful U.S. enforcement tool to hold our trading partners accountable and level the playing field for our farmers to fairly compete.”

USA Rice explained, “China’s continued high levels of domestic support for rice producers is a major factor in its steady growth of rice exports — a substantial 1.1 MMT in 2024 — and transforming China into a global export competitor.”

“Over the past five years, Chinese rice exports to Puerto Rico have increased exponentially. This rice entering the U.S. domestic market at artificially low prices adds another layer of import competition for domestic producers. These imports into Puerto Rico have essentially displaced all of the U.S. rice that formerly enjoyed 100% of Puerto Rican market share.

“With the imposition of President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs on Chinese goods earlier this year, Puerto Rico is now replacing cheap Chinese imports with South American rice and U.S. rice remains shut out of the market,” USA Rice said.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said, “The U.S. cannot stand by while its trading partners fail to live up to their commitments, particularly when farmers and rural communities across the country are facing a period of significant economic challenges.”

“We applaud USTR for taking a closer look at China’s failure to fully deliver on its Phase One commitments,” Skor said.

“While China briefly resumed imports of U.S. ethanol immediately following the agreement, those purchases represented baseline trade levels rather meaningful increases and have since dissipated — they did not reflect the sustained market access that American producers were promised.”

U.S. Meat Export Federation President and CEO Dan Halstrom said, “USMEF greatly appreciates USTR’s focus on China’s Phase One Agreement commitments.”

“The U.S. red meat industry, and the beef industry in particular, was a tremendous beneficiary of President Trump’s Phase One Agreement with China, which enabled annual beef exports to China to quickly grow from just $86 million to exceed $2 billion.

“Unfortunately, China has walked away from the Phase One, and has effectively closed its market to U.S. beef this year. The value derived from China benefits both American producers and consumers because China has a strong demand for items less consumed in the United States.

“Without shipments to China and the premiums generated by bids from Chinese buyers, the U.S. beef industry is missing opportunities estimated at $150-$165 per head, or $4 billion annually. At a time of record-high costs of production, we are missing a top customer and unable to truly maximize the value of every animal produced. We appreciate President Trump’s focus on rebuilding the U.S. cattle herd, and China upholding its Phase One commitments is an important driver of the herd rebuild,” Halstrom said.

National Cotton Council President and CEO Gary Adams said, “Historically, China represented a market of 3 to 5 million bales for U.S. cotton, but currently, sales have fallen by more than 95% from historical levels.”

“We are encouraged by the ongoing dialogue between the two countries and strongly urge a new agreement that results in meaningful purchases of U.S. cotton by China,” Adams said.