Farm groups urge continued US leadership at WTO

A coalition of 30 agriculture and food organizations sent a letter to the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Finance Committee and House Ways and Means Committee this week calling on congressional leaders to ensure support for U.S. membership in the World Trade Organization.

“To continue feeding the world and growing food and agricultural products, the United States must step up and lead at the WTO,” the letter said.

“Without the WTO, our country will lose critical market access for American food and agricultural exports, but more importantly, we will lose the opportunity to build rules that allow us to feed the world. Challenges with the WTO’s functionality need not result in a closing of markets to U.S. food and agriculture goods, nor a crisis with the United States’ loss as a global leader within the WTO. Rather, we should take this opportunity to refocus and leverage the WTO in support of a market based global economy that makes America strong, safe and prosperous,” the groups note in the letter.

The letter, co-led by the International Dairy Foods Association and the Corn Refiners Association, includes support from organizations representing industries throughout the value chain, including producers, processors, export promoters and more, IDFA noted in a news release.

“Since the U.S. joined the WTO in 1995, American food and agriculture have benefited from a more stable and predictable global trading system, “said IDFA President and CEO Michael Dykes. “That foundation has allowed us to deliver safe, nutritious and high-quality products to customers around the world, supporting global food security and improved nutrition. Continued U.S. leadership at the WTO is essential to build on that progress and ensure we remain a trusted partner in meeting the needs of global customers.”

“U.S. global leadership is vital to ensuring the future of rules-based trade that benefits American agriculture,” said CRA President and CEO John Bode. “The WTO is not without its flaws, but it is foundational to our existing trading system and includes rules and principles that are critical to our industry. The WTO and the people working to uphold order in global trade deserve the strong support of the U.S. government.”

The letter was sent as the World Trade Organization published a roundup of developments surrounding the impact of tariffs on agricultural trade.

“Agricultural products are among those affected by a series of new measures announced by the US, as well as counter-measures announced by China,” the summary said.