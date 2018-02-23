Farm numbers down, 1 million acres out

The number of farms in the United States declined by 12,000 entities from 2016 to 2017, with 1 million fewer acres farmed, according to the "Farms and Land in Farms 2017 Survey" released this month by the Agriculture Department's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

NASS reported:

» The number of farms in the United States for 2017 is estimated at 2.05 million, down 12,000 farms from 2016.

» Total land in farms, at 910 million acres, decreased 1 million acres from 2016.

» The average farm size for 2017 is 444 acres, up 2 acres from the previous year.

» The biggest change for 2017 is that producers with sales of $1 million or more operated 1.3 million more acres than in 2016.

» Similar to the previous year, in 2017 over 30 percent of all farmland was operated by farms with less than $100,000 in sales.

» Forty-one percent of all farmland was operated by farms with sales of $500,000 or more.