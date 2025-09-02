FARM program solicits nominations for Farmer Advisory Council

The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program is seeking nominations for its FARM Farmer Advisory Council, uplifting farmer voices and helping shape the future of the FARM Program. FARM will accept nominations until Sept. 15; new members will be notified by Oct. 15.

“Farmer input is critical for serving the collective industry to the best of our ability,” said Meggan Hain, chief veterinary officer for the National Dairy FARM Program. “Through the Farmer Advisory Council, farmers have the opportunity to represent their community and help shape the program, producing FARM Program standards that meet market needs and are practical for dairy farmers.”

The FARM Farmer Advisory Council serves as a unified voice of the dairy producer community related to on-farm social responsibility areas. The council provides farm-level expertise for all FARM Program standards development, materials and implementation. The FAC champions the FARM Program to their fellow producers and assures that FARM workstreams are executed with farmer insights and the best interest of the entire dairy community.

“One of the greatest strengths we have in the U.S. dairy industry is our diversity of size and style to best fit our individual needs while maintaining a uniform expectation of quality and care on our farms,” Farmer Advisory Council Chairperson Nate Chittenden said. “Through the FARM Program, with guidance from farmers, veterinarians, academics, milk marketers and other subject matter experts, we protect that diversity of operation. So, it’s important to get our voices heard and have representation in a program that aims to serve all dairy farmers.”

FARM Program participants, industry stakeholders and fellow dairy farmers may nominate farmers to serve on the FAC. A maximum of two dairy farmers can be nominated by each FARM Program participant. A selection committee comprised of FARM participants and program staff will select the newly seated Farmer Advisory Council members.

Visit the FARM Program website at https://tinyurl.com/4f95ebdf for the full list of eligibility and criteria.