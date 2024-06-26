FarmBureau, NSAC, NCC comment on P&S competition rule
|The American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition on Tuesday welcomed the Agriculture Department’s new Packers and Stockyards Act competition rule, while the National Chicken Council did not.
|American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said, “We appreciate USDA’s ongoing work to bring fairness to the marketplace for America’s farmers and ranchers. The proposed rule may impact growers differently depending on their business structure, location and animal species. Our focus is to ensure USDA understands the positive and potential negative aspects of this complex proposed rule. Farm Bureau will review the rule carefully and provide comments consistent with our member-developed policy.”
|Billy Hackett, policy specialist for the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, said, “This highly anticipated rule offers important clarification to longstanding USDA interpretations of competitive injury under the P&S Act, which is intended to protect livestock and poultry growers from unfair practices. The proposed rule represents one more step to give producers a fair shake in unbalanced contracts with corporate integrators.
“The standard put forward in the proposed rule clarifies that a farmer does not need to prove unfair practices harmed competition in the marketplace as a whole – a traditional standard for antitrust law – in order to bring a case about how unfair practices negatively impacted their own operation,” Hackett concluded.
|National Chicken Council Interim President Gary Kushner said, “This latest rulemaking retreads a failed proposal from more than a decade ago, which was written by a plaintiff’s lawyer who made his money suing poultry companies. This current facelift to the ‘Harm to Competition’ rule would open the floodgates to frivolous and costly litigation. This was largely confirmed today by Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter during the unveiling of the rule when he said that he hopes plaintiffs ‘will bring a PSA case, or two, or 20’ against poultry processing companies.
“Eight different federal circuit courts of appeal have addressed the key issue underpinning the proposed rule — the need to establish injury to competition to demonstrate a violation — and they have uniformly and resoundingly rejected the position advanced by USDA in this proposed rule. USDA participated directly in many of those cases. Rather than accept the courts’ decisions, however, [Agriculture] Secretary [Tom] Vilsack and this administration are trying to circumvent Congress and misuse the rulemaking process to achieve what they have not won in court and what Congress has never authorized – all under the guise of somehow lowering costs for consumers.
“Today’s livestock and poultry contracting and marketing practices are already and remain regulated by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service, which administers and enforces the Packers and Stockyards Act to protect farmers, ranchers and consumers.
“This proposal is ill-advised, would inflict billions of dollars of economic harm on American agriculture, line the pockets of plaintiffs’ lawyers, exceed USDA’s statutory authority, and increase costs for consumers who are already struggling with inflation in most of their everyday lives,” Kushner concluded.
