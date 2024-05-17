Farmer Brandon puts Colorado ag on prime time

Brandon Rogers, a potato and Coors barley grower in Center, Colo., brought agriculture into living rooms around the country on the prime-time television show Farmer Wants a Wife. Ultimately, he didn’t find a romantic relationship but he’s still hopeful.

As the show wrapped up on air, Rogers is preparing to haul barley to the Coors bins. He said Coors takes half of their allotment at harvest and the rest is trucked when Coors is accepting loads at their Monte Vista facility. The barley is then taken either by rail or truck to Golden.

Brandon Rogers is a potato and barley grower from Center, Colo., and recently put Colorado ag in the prime time spotlight on Farmer Wants a Wife. Courtesy photo FWAW2

Not unlike sugar beets, Coors barley is grown on annual contracts though he said his area is dry enough that he said some growers are moving away from Coors barley to feed barley, oats or other crops that require less water. He said an increase in water costs and a decrease in availability is bearing down on the area and influencing production decisions.

WATER AND WORKERS

Well retirement programs and significant anticipated price increases for water in the coming years is driving some other producers to exit the industry though he said farmland prices have increased and held since COVID. Rogers said the availability of reliable, affordable farm labor also remains a concern for producers in his area. He utilizes local seasonal workers, and said Idaho, ranked No. 1 to Colorado’s position as the second largest potato growing state, has a significantly lower minimum wage, forcing Colorado growers to try to compete from a disadvantage.

Rogers has farmed with his dad for about the last decade, which has allowed his father to ease into retirement and transfer the dad-to-day management to the younger generation. Rogers also has a farm partner who comprises 50% of the operation.

Since appearing on Farmer Wants a Wife, Rogers has gained in the neighborhood of 10,000 social media followers which has allowed him to share snippets of farm work with followers who are removed from production agriculture.

“That’s been the cool thing about the show, picking up around 10,000 followers and getting to showcase a bit of farm work now and not feel like I’m plaguing my neighbors with the same stuff they’re doing while I’m doing it,” he said.

Farmer Ty Ferrell and Rogers on a promotional tour stop. Courtesy photo FWAW

Rogers said he certainly doesn’t see himself as an influencer but enjoys posting time lapse videos that give off-farm followers a glimpse into the farm. His latest was a high-speed video of changing the duals on a tractor.

“They at least see that there’s a whole lot going on,” he said, and laughed. “And these ladies know that I’ll be able to change their tire.”

Rogers’ stepsister encouraged him to answer the show’s casting call and three months later, he had final confirmation that he would be one of the show’s farmers. After wrapping filming around Thanksgiving, he and the three other farmers made various appearances to promote the show. He said the on-farm production crew was made up of about 20 people and he said they were incredible to work with.

NO MATCH MADE

In the reunion show, which aired May 16, Rogers revealed that he and his pick, Grace Girard from Caledonia, Wis., are no longer dating.

“Grace and I discussed — and I think she was a little bit upset with me because of it — but I felt like she had this amazing life going on in Wisconsin,” he said. “She has a great job, she loves her job, and she has a certain lifestyle she likes to live and it’s a perfect fit there.”

Rogers said he didn’t feel like his connection with Girard was strong enough to ask her to give up her life in Wisconsin to move to rural Colorado.

“We’re still good friends and we talk relatively often,” he said. “That just shows you that communication is key. If someone can communicate and listen, and react, and handle themselves well, you can take care of each other without really hurting each other.”

He said the two did date briefly, but one of the substantial challenges was the distance.

“We’re four hours from Denver,” he said. “You can fly into Alamosa but it’s expensive to do those things and trying to be in a lasting relationship, you want to spend time with each other and if you can’t do that very often, it’s very hard.”

Conversely, Farmer Mitchell Kolinsky and Sydney Error are both located near major airports and in much less rural areas, which likely made it easier for the couple to travel to one another.

“Farming makes it hard, especially in the busy season, to even make it into town to go to eat,” he said. “About the time you’re ready to go out to eat, you look, and the sprinkler has a flat tire and you’re like, ‘we’re not going to eat now.’ So that makes it hard.”

Rogers said he loves where he lives, he loves the farm, and he wouldn’t change it. Dating, though, is hard.

Rogers said he has appreciated the support he’s received from the agriculture community, and hopes viewers recognize that a great deal of what is filmed ends up on the cutting room floor to make the storyline work. Anytime, he said, agriculture can be in the spotlight in a positive way, it’s a win.

“Well, if you run into any young women who want to live in the middle of nowhere and want to get their hands dirty, let me know,” he said. “But definitely, I hope something pans out. It’ll happen when it’s supposed to.”